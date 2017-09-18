Minnie Water renovation comes up gold in awards

BIG WIN: Ben Agostino of BPA Carpentry in front of the house that garnered him awards at the recent HIA awards.

BIG WIN: Ben Agostino of BPA Carpentry in front of the house that garnered him awards at the recent HIA awards. Adam Hourigan Photography

IT MAY have taken him 10years in business to enter, but a first-time entry for a house in Minnie Water has led Ben Agostino to multiple successes in the Northern NSW Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.

His work to renovate a double-storey property overlooking the ocean gained him wins in both Renovation/ Addition $200,000 to $600,000 and overall category, and also led to the renovation being named a finalist for home of the year.

Mr Agostino said he was proud of the job his team at BPA Carpentry had done on the project and it was good they were being rewarded for their efforts.

"The job had a really great design to go with, but it was the quality of workmanship that was the main area it was judged on," he said.

Daniel OSullivan

"My guys are great tradesmen and it's come up really well."

Mr Agostino said the job was to renovate an 1980s double-storey house into something more contemporary that made the most of the views and the natural ventilation - and that included moving a central staircase to the side of the property.

"There are a lot of different things going on in the inside which the judges were impressed with," he said.

"And there's great access to the views, as well as a huge back door that opens up onto the back deck."

Mr Agostino said it was becoming more common for people to want to renovate and extend an existing property, rather than demolish it and start again.

"And you can still see we've kept the original bones of the place there, which is great," he said.