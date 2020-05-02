Minnie Water teen air lifted to Lismore Base Hospital
THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has undertaken a rescue at Minnie Water this morning after an 18-year-old male had fallen five metres down a sand dune.
A team responded to the call at approximately 4am, treating the teenager who had suffered a head injury and transporting him to Lismore Base Hospital where he is in a stable condition.
The patient was treated on scene by ASNSW paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.
There are currently no further details on the incident.