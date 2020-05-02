Menu
The Westpac Helicopter landed at Minnie Water on the morning of May 2, 2020, to perform a rescue after a man had fallen off a sand dune suffering a head injury.
Minnie Water teen air lifted to Lismore Base Hospital

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd May 2020 11:00 AM
THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has undertaken a rescue at Minnie Water this morning after an 18-year-old male had fallen five metres down a sand dune.

A team responded to the call at approximately 4am, treating the teenager who had suffered a head injury and transporting him to Lismore Base Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The patient was treated on scene by ASNSW paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

There are currently no further details on the incident.

clarence news minnie water westpac helicopter
