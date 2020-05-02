Minnie Water teen air lifted to Lismore Base Hospital

The Westpac Helicopter landed at Minnie Water on the morning of May 2, 2020, to perform a rescue after a man had fallen off a sand dune suffering a head injury.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has undertaken a rescue at Minnie Water this morning after an 18-year-old male had fallen five metres down a sand dune.

A team responded to the call at approximately 4am, treating the teenager who had suffered a head injury and transporting him to Lismore Base Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The patient was treated on scene by ASNSW paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

There are currently no further details on the incident.