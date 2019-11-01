Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Clubs set for big weekend

POWER: Members of the Minnie Water Wooli Surf Life Saving Club surf boat crew rip through the waves at a session earlier this year.

POWER: Members of the Minnie Water Wooli Surf Life Saving Club surf boat crew rip through the waves at a session earlier this year. Murphy Thompson

SURF LIFESAVING: Minnie Water surf boaties will be hosting the first carnival of the surf boat season this weekend and they are expecting more than 100 competitors for the two-day carnival.

The winners from open men and women have the chance to get a wild card entry into Ocean Thunders.

Masters, men and open women have been doing some serious training coached by Matt McLennan, who has put all his time and effort into both crews.

Both crews urge all members of Minnie Water Surf Club to come down and cheer them on and check out some hot action.

There will be a barbecue and drinks available at the surf club and we would like to thank all our sponsors for making this possible.

First race will being on Saturday at 9.30am and finish at 2pm. The Sunday competition starts at 8am with a noon finish.

Good luck to both crews.

With weeks' worth of training the Minnie Water Wooli Surf Life Saving Club nippers have been preparing for their first carnival at Coffs Harbour on Sunday and are looking to send a strong team.

The under-15s are looking mighty fine, with their off-season training having them in top form.

The under-18s are so excited and look forward to competing against other clubs in the North Coast branch for the first time. All our age groups will have a strong contingent and we can't wait to see what the weekend brings.

We have welcomed new families this year but still welcome any new nippers aged five to 14 years who would like to come down to Minnie Water Main Beach to try nippers.

We are a family-focused club and are there to teach your child about safety at the beach and how to have fun at the same time.

Murphy Thompson,

Minnie Water Wooli Surf Life Saving Club

publicity officer

Join our Facebook page, Minnie Water Wooli Nippers, or email secretary@ mwwslsc.org.au for more information.