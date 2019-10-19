Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LITTLE RIPPERS: Members of the Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Lifesaving Club's Nippers.
LITTLE RIPPERS: Members of the Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Lifesaving Club's Nippers. MWWSLSC
Lifesaving

Minnie Waters-Wooli SLSC to hold final 'come and try' day

Mitchell Keenan
by
19th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURF LIFESAVING: Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Lifesaving Club will roll out the sandy red carpet tomorrow as it prepares to host its final 'come and try' day for aspiring Nippers ahead of the summer months.

The club's Nippers co-ordinator Angela Hinterholz invited children and families to "come and join in the fun” while soaking up some sunshine.

"Bring a friend and come and meet those who make our Nippers club a fun, family-focused group,” Hinterholz said.

Surf lifesaving is a fundamental sport for creating some of the best lifesavers in the world and Minnie Water-Wooli is hoping to carry on the age-old Australian tradition.

"Nippers is on most Sundays at Minnie Water main beach and is a great way for kids to get out in the surf in a safe environment,” Hinterholz said.

Minnie Water-Wooli SLSC will open its doors for the final come and try day before the summer season starts and at 9.30am tomorrow. For more information on registration for Nippers, email secretary @mwwslsc.org.au.

clarence surf lifesving come and try minnie water-wooli surf lifesaving club nippers
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'It feels like yesterday': Community remembers 30 years on

    premium_icon 'It feels like yesterday': Community remembers 30 years on

    News Three decades since one of Australia's worst road accidents - the Cowper bus crash - unfolded in the Clarence Valley, the community comes together to reflect.

    BEYOND THE PODCAST: Stories of people caught up in tragedy

    premium_icon BEYOND THE PODCAST: Stories of people caught up in tragedy

    News In-depth articles will delve deeper into accounts by those affected

    HIGHWAY HORROR: New podcast series unearths brutal deaths

    HIGHWAY HORROR: New podcast series unearths brutal deaths

    News New series uncovers who's responsible for the deaths of 21 strangers

    BEHIND THE PODCAST: How the series was created

    premium_icon BEHIND THE PODCAST: How the series was created

    People and Places A first for The Daily Examiner, here's how they did it