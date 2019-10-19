Minnie Waters-Wooli SLSC to hold final 'come and try' day

SURF LIFESAVING: Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Lifesaving Club will roll out the sandy red carpet tomorrow as it prepares to host its final 'come and try' day for aspiring Nippers ahead of the summer months.

The club's Nippers co-ordinator Angela Hinterholz invited children and families to "come and join in the fun” while soaking up some sunshine.

"Bring a friend and come and meet those who make our Nippers club a fun, family-focused group,” Hinterholz said.

Surf lifesaving is a fundamental sport for creating some of the best lifesavers in the world and Minnie Water-Wooli is hoping to carry on the age-old Australian tradition.

"Nippers is on most Sundays at Minnie Water main beach and is a great way for kids to get out in the surf in a safe environment,” Hinterholz said.

Minnie Water-Wooli SLSC will open its doors for the final come and try day before the summer season starts and at 9.30am tomorrow. For more information on registration for Nippers, email secretary @mwwslsc.org.au.