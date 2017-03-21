Minor flood warning for Clarence

Water over the road at Vere St, South Grafton

A MINOR flood warning has been issued for the Clarence River this morning.

In its second flood warning, released by the Bureau of Meteorology at 7AM Tuesday morning, it predicts minor flooding at Grafton and Ulmarra.

Although it has recorded no significant falls in the area since 4PM Monday, the main flood peak is currently near Lilydale, and is expected to reach Grafton this afternoon with a predicted height at the Prince Street gauge of 3.1m on Tuesday afternoon.

The gauge at Ulmarra is expected to peak at 2.5m early Tuesday evening.

The next warning will be issued at 2pm on Tuesday.

