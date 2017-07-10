Two people injured in car collision

A ute that was involved in a collision at Swan Creek.

TWO people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a two-car collision at Swan Creek this morning.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer Darren Williams said emergency services responded to the collision around 7.30 this morning, when the driver of a Nissan Patrol failed to give way at a give way sign.

"The vehicle travelling south has gone through a give way sign, and a vehicle travelling east has collided with the drivers side of that vehicle," Sgt Williams said.

"The male driver of the Nissan Patrol has got minor injuries, and the driver of the other car, female driver has a laceration on her right leg and other seatbelt injuries.

"Both drivers have been conveyed to Grafton Base Hospital for treatment."