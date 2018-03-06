Minor premiers crowned in thrilling last-wicket victory

SWING KING: Iluka seamer Corey Kempshall finished with four wickets as the side clinched the LCCA first grade minor premiership.

SWING KING: Iluka seamer Corey Kempshall finished with four wickets as the side clinched the LCCA first grade minor premiership. Adam Hourigan

LCCA CRICKET: With no fingernails left on either hand, Iluka captain Brendan James punched the last single into the score book and raised his hands in triumph.

Iluka had secured the Lower Clarence Cricket Association Maclean Bowling Club first grade minor premiership, but only by the skin of their teeth.

Chasing 100 runs for victory in the top of the table final round showdown against Wanderers, Iluka managed to stem the flow of wickets long enough to scrape through with a one wicket win in the final overs.

But it was a stressful moment for their captain who was scoring the tense final moments.

With the understanding that the side needed two to win, final pair Marc Cox and Jack Webster turned for an ambitious second run and just made his ground only for the umpire to disallow the second with one batsman turning short of his ground.

"We couldn't believe it, everyone was going off thinking we had just done it and the umpire called him back,” James said.

"We did a recount of the scorebook and luckily we only needed the single off that ball for the win.

"It was unbelievable. We really like top push these things to the limit.”

Iluka's own "Big Show” Corey Kempshall starred for the side with the ball, utilising some early reverse swing to run riot through the Wanderers' tail after the drinks break.

Kempshall closed out the innings with four wickets for 24 off 6.1 overs, including the breakthrough wicket of top order batsman Dan Galloway (23).

Galloway added a handy third-wicket partnership with Wanderers opener Todd Peterie (27), but that was the side's only thing to smile about with the rest of the line-up in single figures.

"We went out after drinks and were only looking to restrict the scoring but then Corey just ripped through them, which was great,” James said. "With only 100 to chase, we thought we were well on the way to the minor premiership already.

"But it is a different story when you are playing a strong side like Wanderers.”

When the two sides played back in Round 6 of the season, Iluka was caught short in their chase, bowled out one run short of their 70-run target.

And at timers on Saturday, James thought he was having moments of deja vu.

"It is a wonderful game this cricket,” he said. "This was the same scenario as that game, we thought we had it easy, but to their credit the Wanderers boys refuse to die wondering.

"Even when our number 11 went out to bat, he seemed quietly confident but no one else was.”

Iluka will now go back to the drawing board ahead of their major semi-final against Wanderers at Ken Leeson Oval next weekend.

"The feeling of being minor premiers is fantastic,” James said. "It has been a tough year between all the wash-outs and byes, but we have done it.”

ILUKA V WANDERERS

At Iluka Oval Turf

Toss: Wanderers

Umpires: Steve Cameron

Wanderers 1st Innings

T Peterie b Cowen 27

J Plater c Lenard b Allen 4

D Galloway c & b Kempshall 23

J Peterie c Allen b Cowen 6

T Martin c Webster b Cox 6

A Dickson c Kempshall b Lane 4

K Roberts run out (C Lenard) 7

B Emanuel lbw b Kempshall 2

N Anderson c Lenard b Kempshall 4

A Everett lbw b Kempshall 0

S Harrison not out 2

Extras (b 2, lb 1, w 8, nb 3) 14

ALL-OUT for 99

Overs: 26

Bowling: J Allen 5-0-16-1, C Kempshall 6.1-0-24-4, D Cowen 4-0-15-2, J Barber 3-0-12-0, M Cox 6-0-26-1, J Lane 2-0-3-1

Iluka 1st Innings

B James c Anderson b Harrison 0

G Ryan c Emanuel b J Peterie 27

C Kempshall b Everett 10

C Lenard lbw b Everett 0

J Lane b Martin 19

J Allen b Anderson 28

J Barber c T Peterie b Anderson 7

D Cowen c ? b Emanuel 4

G Speirs c Dickson b Anderson 0

M Cox not out 6

J Webster not out 0

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 2, nb 1) 3

NINE wickets for 104

Overs: 36

FoW: 1-11(B James) 2-28(C Kempshall) 3-32(C Lenard) 4-47(G RYAN) 5-59(J Lane) 6-82(J Barber) 7-94(J Allen) 8-96(G Speirs) 9-96(D Cowen)

Bowling: N Anderson 4-0-7-3, A Everett 8-2-23-2, J Peterie 5-0-26-1, T Martin 8-2-17-1, S Harrison 8-3-23-1, B Emanuel 3-0-8-1