Minutes after reporting to police, man charged with crime

A MACLEAN man accused of a crime spree across the Lower Clarence which included an alleged armed robbery of a service station, was granted bail and has allegedly re-offended.

Aaron Oscar Glaser, 22, was charged with demand property with menace and several counts of aggravated break and enter after an alleged crime spree on September 19.

Police will allege Mr Glaser used a set of keys to threaten to stab the male console operator at Caltex Yamba around 9.15pm.

Mr Glaser and a co-accused then allegedly went on a crime spree with aggravated break and enters at Yamba Pawnbrokers, restaurant Italian on the Hill and Botero Coffee in Maclean where a safe containing $4000 was allegedly stolen.

Police also allege the pair broke into an Iluka home about 6am and stole wallets, medications and mobile phones. When a woman woke to a noise she came out to see one of the accused who allegedly pushed her and ran out through the garage door.

The pair were later intercepted by police in a vehicle that allegedly contained the stolen goods.

Mr Glaser was released on strict conditional bail last week which was breached when he allegedly stole a jerry can of fuel from Townsend General Store, according to police.

Police will allege on October 6 just after midday Mr Glaser reported to Maclean Police Station as his bail conditions required and six minutes later pulled up at Townsend General Store with black tape obscuring the car's licence plate.

Police allege Mr Glaser filled a jerry can with $132 of unleaded petrol and left without paying.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras. Police attended an address and Mr Glaser has been charged with dishonestly obtain property and use vehicle displaying altered number plates.

Mr Glaser appeared in Grafton Local Court on Wednesday and was refused bail. No pleas have been entered.

He will next appear in court on October 15.