Minutes from tragedy: Horror road rage before fatal smash

Horrifying footage has emerged of a road rage just minutes before an allegedly stolen car smashed into two pedestrians in Brisbane's bayside, killing them instantly.

Just 20 minutes before a stolen 4WD Toyota LandCruiser smashed into a truck and rolled, hitting two pedestrians - a 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old pregnant woman - the driver was filmed involved in a road rage at the same intersection.

The shocking footage shows a male in the Toyota gesturing at the driver of a silver Hyundai hatchback as the cars are parked side-by-side waiting at a red light at Alexandra Hills about 5.10pm.

When the light turns green, the 4WD can be seen crashing into the side of the silver car before speeding away.

Shortly after, around 5.30pm, the allegedly stolen 4WD was involved in a second collision at the same intersection, killing the two pedestrians on Finucane Rd as they walked their dog.

Police allege the stolen 4WD was driving dangerously through the intersection and smashed into a tow truck.

The smash caused the LandCruiser to roll, hitting the two pedestrians as it rolled and killing them both despite attempts by emergency crews to revive them.

It is understood the dog being walked by the couple killed in the smash had not been found last night.

Chris Fleming, who posted video of the first collision online, told The Courier-Mail his wife Angela began filming the car after they heard a loud screech as the 4WD pulled up behind and overtook them.

The couple then pulled up behind the allegedly stolen car at the traffic lights where they filmed the driver making rude gestures to the man and child in the car next to him before the first crash.

The driver makes rude gestures before slamming into the car.

"Look, I just saw a hit and run with a guy, we've got it all on the video," Mrs Fleming can be heard telling a triple-0 operator.

The pair pull over to assist the driver of the Hyundai, asking if he is okay.

"Are you guys hurt?," Mrs Fleming asks.

"No but we've got our disabled son in the back of the car," the driver of the hatchback responds.

The four-wheel-drive sideswipes another vehicle minutes before the double fatal crash. Picture: Chris Fleming

Police allege a 17-year-old Waterford West male, whose charges include two counts of murder and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle (adversely affected by an intoxicating substance), was driving the stolen vehicle.

Originally published as Minutes from tragedy: Horror road rage before fatal smash