Miracle? Cost-a-million? Ideas shared for new bridge name

So what should the new Grafton bridge be called?

So what should the new Grafton bridge be called?

NOW that the new Grafton bridge project is officially completed, it’s time to slap a name on our latest city treasure. So what should it be called?

We put the question to Daily Examiner readers on our Facebook page and, within minutes more than two dozen people shared their thoughts.

“Miracle bridge,” Tony West wrote. “It’s a miracle we got one and a miracle it was finished and connected to roads.”

Others offered more humorous names like Phymie Burley’s suggestion “Bridge over troubled CVC waters” or Mechie P Mech’s “Bridgy McBridge.”

However, the most popular suggestion has been naming it after former Grafton mayor Shirley Adams.

“She gave so much to this area,” Kathryn Stewart said.

“I agree that as someone who gave her all to the region, it should be named after Shirley Adams unless there is another deceased local deemed worthy,” Christopher Blanchard added.

Here are some other thoughts readers shared:

Adele Galloway: The “Straight Bridge” existing one is known by all Australians as The Bendy Bridge!

Keltie Foster: Costamillions Bridge.

Craig Ellem: Old one should be known as Grafton Historic Bridge and the new one just Grafton Bridge.

Beck Loy: Do not agree with naming it after someone – but do like the idea of maybe Clarence Bridge.

Alysha Sheen: Should of let the army build it for free when they offered then waste money years later bridge.