‘Miracle girl’ gets cancer for third time

A patient of neurosurgeon Dr Charlie Teo dubbed the "miracle girl" has had to undergo another lifesaving surgery after her cancer returned.

The family of Amelia "Milli" Lucas have revealed the pre-teen has contracted cancer for a third time and is now in hospital after undergoing dangerous brain surgery.

Milli was first diagnosed with terminal cancer when she was nine years old and she was expected to live for just 12 weeks. After experimental surgery, 98 per cent of her cancer was removed.

She has now been alive and well for years since the original diagnosis, causing her doctor to dub her a miracle.

However, her worried parents revealed yesterday that a third diagnosis has led to more treatment.

Milli when she was first diagnosed with a very aggressive brain tumour, a Grade VI Glioblastoma, in 2016, and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

However, in May 2019, the cancer once again reared its ugly head.

With the cancer in her brain, many doctors declined to operate on Milli, as the tumour was in a high risk 'no-go zone'.

We "were devastated when Perth Children's Hospital (PCH) put Milli into Palliative Care and advised that there was nothing more that they could do," the family wrote on their website, Team Millstar.

"PCH advised that they were unable to operate, and the chemotherapy Milli had received in addition to radiotherapy was not working and no further treatment was possible."

But one Sydney doctor was willing to risk it all. Dr Charlie Teo, an acclaimed neurosurgeon, said he would operate on Milli.

After raising $170,000 for the surgery thanks to a generous fundraising effort from friends and strangers alike, Milli flew from Perth to Sydney to undergo the lifesaving surgery.

Dr Teo was able to remove 98 per cent of the cancer.

The remaining two per cent was removed by doctors in Germany.

However, in April this year the cancer came again, for a third time.

Now 13 years old, Milli has returned to the operating table with Dr Teo.

"Milli is currently in Sydney with her man Charlie again," the family said in a statement.

"She had surgery on Monday & the disease was removed.

"Milli went back to surgery on Tuesday to release pressure. She remains in ICU and has another operation scheduled for Monday.

"We ask that you keep her in your thoughts & further updates will be provided when possible".

In 2016, a brain tumour was also discovered in Milli's older sister.

The family have since discovered they tested positive to Li-Fraumeni syndrome - a genetic condition which gives them a much higher likelihood of acquiring a wide range of cancers.

Milli's grandmother, uncle and cousin have succumbed to the disease.

Milli's mum Monica also had to undergo a bilateral mastectomy and hysterectomy for her own cancer.

