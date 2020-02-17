Menu
Subscribe
Miracle in face of flood as missing student found alive

by Jeremy Pierce
17th Feb 2020 1:04 PM
A CHINESE student who went missing on a bush walk at the height of last week's floods has miraculously been found alive.

Yang Chen disappeared on a walk with a friend in Tallebudgera Valley last Wednesday, with several searches called off due to bad weather.

However, after five nights in the elements, the 26-year-old, who attends Bond University on the Gold Coast, has been found alive.

 

Yang Chen, 26, has been found alive five days after going missing at the height of the Gold Coast floods. Picture: Supplied
Ms Chen had been hiking with her friend near Gorge Falls when he noticed she was no longer behind him and raised the alarm with other walkers in the area.

However, they could find no trace of her and she was reported missing.

Police divers had joined the search on Monday morning.

Ambulance units are on their way to Tallebudgera Valley after receiving a call from the water police search team.

Ms Chen is reportedly alive and conscious, 'but not well'.

floods gold coast missing

