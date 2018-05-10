Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel welcome new baby

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr have welcomed a baby boy. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr have welcomed a baby boy. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

MIRANDA Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel have welcomed their first child together.

According to TMZ, the couple have had a boy named Hart, born in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The supermodel and the Snapchat co-founder named their newborn after Spiegel's grandfather Hart Hunter Spiegel, a prominent San Francisco lawyer, the website reports.

Kerr gave birth at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in LA.

Kerr, 35, and Spiegel, 27, tied the knot in May 2017 after getting engaged the previous year. They held an intimate backyard wedding in front of just 50 guests at their Brentwood mansion, worth a reported $US12 million.

Six months later, the couple revealed their pregnancy news.

"Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family," a spokesman said.

Kerr also shares 7-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

The supermodel is already mum to Flynn. Photo credit: Snorlax /MEGA

A rep for Kerr did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission.