‘Eight months an insult’: Child-sex offender ruling outrage

CHILD protection campaigner Hetty Johnston has condemned the "outrageous" decision to give a child sex offender just eight months behind bars after he spent months grooming young boys on social media.

Speaking to Miranda Live yesterday, the founder of Bravehearts said the man - who cannot be legally identified - was a "ticking time bomb" who should not be let into the community.

"This whole issue is just outrageous … eight months is an absolute insult," she said.

"Everything about this decision so wrong and so dangerous and it needs to be appealed.

"If we really want to know what type of a person he is. Let's know who he is."

The Daily Telegraph revealed today that the 31-year-old Central Coast man spent months grooming young boys by pretending to be 17-year-old "Estelle Ball".

The boy's - as young as 13 - were tricked into sending him nude photos which he added to his collection of 509 child sex images.

The maximum penalty for each of the two transmitting child porn charges is 15 years but Judge Andrew Scotting sentenced the man to just eight months behind bars.

He will be allowed to walk free in November.