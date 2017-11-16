Miss Kerry to quit sandbox

Director of Yamba Pre School Kerry Hulm (right) who is retiring, with former student and now childcare educator at the centre Tiara Randall, with current student Miles Seeto, 4.

Director of Yamba Pre School Kerry Hulm (right) who is retiring, with former student and now childcare educator at the centre Tiara Randall, with current student Miles Seeto, 4. Adam Hourigan Photography

AFTER more than 22 years on the job, Yamba Community Preschool director Kerry Hulm will resign at the end of the year.

Mrs Hulm, or Miss Kerry as she is known by most people, has welcomed over one thousand children through the doors of Yamba Community Preschool, gently reassuring both children and parents that despite the initial anxiety around separation, preschool was an amazing world for little people to explore.

The impact Miss Kerry has had on families in the Lower Clarence for more than two decades is not hard to find. At a tiny tots ballet class in Yamba this week, most of the children dancing attended Yamba's preschool with Mrs Hulm, mother Abbie O'Callaghan of Yamba was taught by Mrs Hulm as a child, and grandmother Kerry Doyle of Angourie said her youngest child and eldest grandchild had been lucky enough to have Mrs Hulm teach them at the preschool.

"She's really committed to her job and still has the enthusiasm for the job and the children," Mrs Doyle said.

GOODBYE: Director of Yamba Preschool Kerry Hulm with some of the kids. Adam Hourigan Photography

Mrs O'Callaghan remembered when she was five, Mrs Hulm handed her a book at her graduation ceremony. Two decades later Mrs Hulm had presented graduation books to two of Mrs O'Callaghan's children, and currently taught her youngest child.

"She's gone full circle on my family, it's really sweet," Mrs O'Callaghan said. "I was really chuffed my kids got to have Miss Kerry, like me."

Looking back over her career Mrs Hulm is proud of many achievements, including the expansion of the preschool, upskilling staff, and seeing the children of past students come through the preschool.

"A lot of the children I've taught are back here as parents," Mrs Hulm said. "It's nice to see them and know that we must have done a good job, for them to want to bring their own children back."

One past student, Tiara Randall, has returned to the preschool as an educator, and has been teaching alongside Mrs Hulm for a number of years.

Following a stint of casual teaching at Yamba Public School, Mrs Hulm was appointed director of Yamba Preschool in 1995, when the preschool was moved from the hall behind the Yamba Library, to its current position in Phoenix Close.

"When I started we had 20 children with two staff, the building was brand new and it was very different," Mrs Hulm said.

Today the preschool caters to 29 children a day.

Mrs Hulm has also seen the focus of early education change from preparing children for school, to nurturing children's imaginations and interests, with an emphasis on play-based experiences led by the children.

"It's now about letting the children be who they are and valuing them as three or four years-olds, and not the adults they'll become," she said.

Mrs Hulm said she felt the time was right to let someone else take over the preschool, but she was quick to add, she hoped to still be involved in early education in some capacity in the Valley.

When asked what she hoped for the future of the preschool, Mrs Hulm said she would like a clerical error made by the council in the 1990s that saw the land the preschool sat on handed over to the Department of Lands, instead of given to the preschool, corrected.

"I'd love to see the Department of Lands give the land to the preschool, as it was intended," she said.