BY A WHISKER: Miss Scorcher (inside) edges out Dixie in Race 8 on Ramornie Day. Adam Hourigan
Miss Scorcher finishes Ramornie Day in style

by Mitchell Keenan
10th Jul 2019 5:30 PM
THE punters had started heading towards the gates after the Ramornie Handicap was run but the action wasn't over yet.

In one of the closest finishes of the day Graeme Murray trained Miss Scorcher took out the Feeds F&M Class 2 Handicap (1100m) by a whisker to beat Dixie to the line.

The final race of Ramornie Handicap Day was fast a punchy with a number of runners looking for a strong start out of the gate and it was Friends of Wren that found the front early.

Polyxena and Dixie edged in behind the leader as Miss Scorcher started to drift wide on the track but managed to find a way to cut inside and site on the fence around the bend.

The leaders battled for the lead on the final stretch and Dixie looked sure to capture the win before Miss Scorcher snuck in beside her to claim the victory.

At a bulky 63kg, the three-year old filly did well in a difficult field and fought back with courage to claim the win.

It was thought the horse was lacking some confidence ahead of the race but Murray always believed in her.

"She's a good runner she just needed to be confident in this one and she came away with the win," Murray said.

"She's been doing some maturing and she's turning in to a really good horse."

Murray will have two more runners in race five and six of Grafton Cup Day with Two Seas set to test her field while Rafha's Choice is sitting at strong odds for his.

