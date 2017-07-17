Miss Teen has mum to thank for outfit

THE springboard to the Best Dressed Lady on Grafton Cup Day is the Miss Teen category and this year the young ladies who showed their racing fashion sense ensured the competition would in be safe hands for years to come.

Category winner yesterday was 13-year-old Elle Cone of Grafton who said her mother found her pretty floral dress and faux fur wrap.

"I'm also wearing her deb shoes and pearl necklace,” Elle said.

Those items were teamed with a handbag from Strandbags and Target hat.

Elle said she would probably go in it again next year.

Runner-up Neeve Fischer, 13, from Ashby, said she formed her own outfit and hoped for the best.

The Maclean High student wore a floral Ally Fashion playsuit and Target boots, and sourced her gloves from Lower River fashion institution Clovellys and her impressive necklace from Birdscage Boutique.

The Grafton Shopping- world Fashions on the Field received more than 150 entries across three days of competition (South Grafton Cup Day, Grafton Cup Day and Maclean Cup Day), an increase on previous carnivals.