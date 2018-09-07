Missing a bike in Yamba?

A number of bicycles that have been stolen are at Yamba Police Station

IF A bicycle of yours has gone missing in the Yamba area, it might be at the police station.

Yamba Police have a number of bicycles in their possession, and are looking to find their rightful owners.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said quite often bikes are stolen in Yamba and then dumped a short distance later, and are then picked up by police.

"There's been a spate of it recently where the bikes are stolen and it's not reported, and often they're taken for a short distance and then left behind," Insp Reid said.

"We're asking if people have had their bike stolen to come and let police know and see if we have it."

For more information call into Yamba Police Station or call 6603 0199.