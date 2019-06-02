Missing girl with unrelated man twice her age – police

Elly O’Meley, 14, may be with a man in his mid-30s, who is not a relative, travelling in a light green 1996 Holden Commodore, registration 532YDT.

A TEENAGE girl missing from a suburb in Brisbane's west for almost a week may be travelling with a man more than twice her age.

Elly O'Meley, 14, was last seen in Ellen Grove on the afternoon of May 28.

Police said initial investigations suggest she may be with a man in his mid-30s, who is not a relative, travelling in a light green 1996 Holden Commodore, registration 532YDT.

Elly is described as Caucasian in appearance, 165cm tall, with a slim build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

