Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Police
Generic Police
News

Missing Glenreagh man found dead near home

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been found dead near his home in Glenreagh on Sunday night.

The 92-year-old man was reported missing by his wife at around 6pm Sunday, and police from Coffs Harbour responded.

Unfortunately, they found the man deceased in bushland near the house.

Coffs/Clarence police said that there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances with regard to the death.

Police tasked both Polair and dog units for the search, however they were called off once the man's body was found.

clarence crime coffs clarence police dead body glenreagh
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROBBERY: Staff threatened as two men rob Yamba liquor store

        premium_icon ROBBERY: Staff threatened as two men rob Yamba liquor store

        Crime One man is in custody and the other escaped after they threatened staff and stole from store

        • 2nd Mar 2020 12:00 AM
        Name change ‘milestone’ for highway

        premium_icon Name change ‘milestone’ for highway

        News New name for highway to help avoid confusion on old and new roads

        Clarence Valley Council 2020 elections: Who's in/out

        premium_icon Clarence Valley Council 2020 elections: Who's in/out

        Politics Fresh faces all but guaranteed as a familiar names bow out

        Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

        premium_icon Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

        Crime Crime scene established at property as man flown to Gold Coast for treatment