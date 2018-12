GRAFTON Police are seeking the public's assistance to help local 70-year-old James Tisdell who was last seen on Skinner Street, South Grafton on Saturday evening, December 1.

Missing man James Tisdell NSW Police

Mr Tisdell uses a walking frame to get around and Police have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information please contact Grafton Police on 66420 222 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.