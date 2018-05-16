Disappearance of 'beautiful soul' is out of character

Nicole Harding, 27, has been missing for a week. She was last seen in Lismore on May 9.

UPDATE, 12.40pm: A FRIEND of missing woman Nicole Harding has urged anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

Grace Margaret said Ms Harding, 27, had returned from Canada at the start of the month and was planning to catch up with friends in the past week.

Ms Harding was last seen at a Lismore address about 1pm last Wednesday, May 9.

She said her friend had no mobile phone at the time, but it was unusual she hadn't been in touch with anyone.

"It's so out of character for her," she said.

"It's very unlike her.

"It's definitely something that we are concerned about."

She said Ms Harding only had a passport, medicare card and credit card with her before she disappeared.

"She doesn't have a phone," she said.

"She was just going to renew her licence in Lismore."

She said Ms Harding was last seen with a man, who friends believe she may have met at Nimbin Mardi Grass.

She described the missing woman as "a great friend" with "a beautiful soul".

Anyone with information should phone Lismore Police on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Original story: POLICE have appealed for help to locate a young woman missing from the Northern Rivers.

Police have concerns for the welfare of Nicole Harding, who was yesterday afternoon reported as a missing person.

Nicole is described as 27 years old, 145-150cm tall, 40-45kg, brown hair, thin build, with a sleeve tattoo on her left arm, small tattoos on her fingers, wrist, ankle and behind her neck.

She has two large tattoos on each calf muscle.

She was carrying a small handbag with a shoulder strap that was red and blue with tassles on the bottom.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicole should phone Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.