MISSING: Have you seen this woman?

Tracey Richardson, 50, was last seen in the Grafton area

Tracey Richardson, 50, was last seen in the Grafton area

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to help locate a woman missing from the state's north coast.

Tracey Richardson, 50, was last seen in the Grafton area on Wednesday 11 April 2018.

She has not been seen or heard of since, and family and police are concerned about her welfare.

Tracey is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160-170cm tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Tracey, is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/