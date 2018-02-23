Family’s plea: ‘We just need to find Keith’

THE family of missing Hervey Bay man Keith Jones are desperately calling for the public's help in an effort to find the 65-year-old sailor.

Annette Keast-Jones - who is Keith's niece - said New South Wales Police had unfortunately called off the search.

"We are grateful to all the rescue personnel and public who spent three days looking for Keith but we need to concentrate on searching the Queensland beaches and creeks, not NSW beaches," she said.

"If anyone is around the waterways or on the beaches this weekend please keep your eyes out for Keith.

"We believe Keith could be around Tinnanbar, Inskip Point or Double Island Point."

Mr Jones was last seen leaving the Hervey Bay Marina on his boat on February 14. Picture: SUPPLIED

The ‘Wayfarer'. (AAP Image/Queensland Police)

Ms Keast-Jones said Keith had been having problems with emphysema and had bad knees.

"He would only need some salt spray in his face to set him off on a coughing fit as he exited Great Sandy Strait, any sequential wave would be enough to knock Keith overboard," she said.

"We believe the navigation system Keith had was an advanced system and would be able to make the Newcastle trip without Keith having to adjust it after he left Hervey Bay.

"We just need to find Keith and bring Keith home so we can get some closure."

The 34-foot vessel Wayfarer was found by police on Tuesday afternoon near Yamba.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.