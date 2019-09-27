Missing hiker found in Central Australia after night in the bush

A French tourist who went missing after a short hike on the Larapinta Trail in Central Australia has turned up alive and well.

The 64-year-old woman's husband reported her missing after she failed to return from what should have been a two-hour hike on Thursday.

Crews searched into the night and returned to the area at first light when the woman could not be found.

But by 10.40am she had presented to the park's kiosk unharmed.

Superintendent Jody Nobbs said the woman was an experienced bush walker who had taken water and provisions, in a timely reminder to other hikers.

"This clearly assisted her throughout the night and she maintained the ability to find her way back to the kiosk," she said.

"This serves as a timely reminder to anyone who intends to hike or walk remote parts of Central Australia and its surrounds, to be well prepared by taking enough water and provisions, including a Personal Locator Beacon to assist emergency services in locating them should they become lost."