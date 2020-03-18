Menu
A man has been reported missing off Sapphire Beach today.
Missing man was trying to save dog swept out by ‘rogue wave’

Jasmine Minhas
17th Mar 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:55 PM
UPDATE: The man reported missing off the Coffs Coast today has now been found safe and well. 

EARLIER: A MAN who has been reported missing off a Coffs Coast beach had entered the water to save his dog, NSW Police have said.

At around 2.45pm today (March 17) it was reported a man and a woman had been walking their dog along Sapphire Beach, when a rogue wave struck them and knocked them over.

The man then went into the rough seas to attempt to retrieve the pet dog.

He has not been seen since.

An extensive air and water search is currently underway, involving NSW Police, local lifeguards, SES, NSW Ambulance and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

