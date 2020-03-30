HEAVY GEAR: SES, police continue search for missing man

MISSING: Police and other emergency services are searching for Michael Davis, from Eden Creek, who was reported missing last week.

MISSING: Police and other emergency services are searching for Michael Davis, from Eden Creek, who was reported missing last week. Contributed

UPDATE, Monday, 11am: THE SEARCH for a missing man has resumed today at Eden Creek.

State Emergency Service and Police Rescue teams are searching a property for Michael Davis, 69, who went missing during a period of heavy rainfall on February 12-14.

Police are hopeful of finding Mr Davis on his Eden Creek property, however the thick forest surrounding the property is proving tough to navigate.

Police are also concerned that more than a month had passed before a missing person's report was made, and that may hinder search efforts.

Update, Sunday 5.15pm: POLICE have been unable to locate missing man, Michael Davis, and the search will resume on Monday.

Due to thick forest surrounding the Eden Creek property, Richmond Police District Detective Inspector Darren Cloak said machinery would be used to help clear some of the bushland.

A police coordinator, 25 SES members, and several police dogs searched up and down the creek for more than six hours today.

Mr Davis' vehicle was found on its side near his home.

Inspector Cloak said police were concerned for his welfare since he is thought to have gone missing in a period of heavy rainfall between February 12-14.

Original story

NSW POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a 69-year-old Eden Creek man reported missing last Monday.

Michael Davis was reported missing by a friend who was unable to get in contact him since February 9.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District commenced an investigation into his whereabouts.

On Friday March 27, a search was coordinated by Police Rescue, assisted by State Emergency Service (SES) personnel, at his rural property on O'Donnell Road, Eden Creek, which is near Kyogle.

The search team located a Suzuki 4WD near O'Donnell Creek yesterday, believed to be owned by Mr Davis.

Mr Davis was not located, and police are appealing for public assistance to help find him.

It is believed he was last seen about 12.40pm on Wednesday, February 12, when he visited a pharmacy on Summerland Way in Kyogle.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 180-185cm tall, with a medium build and grey hair.

Police hold concerns for Mr Davis' welfare due to weather conditions in the area at the time he went missing and due to existing health conditions.

The search will continue today.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Casino Police Station on 02 6662 0000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.