MISSING MOTEL: Old highway business drops off the map

Owner of the Jacaranda Motor Lodge Tony Stackhouse is upset of the lack of signage for their new address – which has even dropped off Google Maps.

TONY Stackhouse joked there would be a benefit from the Pacific Highway no longer passing by his motel on the southern outskirts of Grafton.

“One of the only criticisms review wise we’d ever get was about the road noise at night,” he said. “With it gone it’d all be fine.”

However, since the opening of the section of the Pacific Motorway which bypasses Grafton, there is something else keeping Jacaranda Motor Lodge owner up at night.

His motel has disappeared from the map.

With the old highway renamed Big River Way, the address does not appear at all on Google Maps.

Mr Stackhouse received official notification from Clarence Valley Council the street number and name of his address at 264-268 Pacific Highway South Grafton was to be changed. However, he was not aware the town name would change too.

His new address is 1470 Big River Way Clarenza.

“Clarenza’s a very big suburb … but there are no actual signs anywhere to point you to it,” Mr Stackhouse said.

“We’ve got two big signs with Jacaranda trees out on the highway saying Big River Way, (however) there are no signposts anywhere else on the road, or on Google, that identifies it.”

Typing the new address into Google Maps gives an “approximated” address at River St, Ulmarra, 1km to the north, and Mr Stackhouse said it had cost him business in the middle of a significant downturn.

“We’re at 46 per cent of our usual business,” he said. “One of our markets is the coach market, and that’s obliterated.

“We need signage, and we need it now. There are two signs at the major intersection at Grafton, and they both say Ballina – Pacific Highway A1, even though it’s the old highway.

“There are no signs for Clarenza except for one that points up behind the service station to Centenary Drive, and if people drive up there, they’d be wondering where on earth they are.

“This has been known about for years, and I can’t understand how it takes so long.”

Transport for NSW director North Region Anna Zycki said they had worked together with Clarence Valley Council to facilitate the new name for the former Pacific Highway between Glenugie and Maclean, now known as Big River Way.

“Council submitted the new name to the NSW Geographical Names Board, which was approved and final gazettal of the official change took place on Friday, May 29,” she said.

“As part of the process, Transport for NSW also notifies Google and other mapping service providers of the road name change.”

A spokeswoman for Clarence Valley Council said a small number of addresses which were incorrectly using South Grafton as their suburb was corrected to Clarenza on the allocation of the new road numbers – one of which was Jacaranda Motor Lodge.