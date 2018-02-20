Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for information to find three missing children who are believed to be travelling on the North Coast.
Police are searching for information to find three missing children who are believed to be travelling on the North Coast. Waters, Emily
News

Missing North Coast teenagers found

20th Feb 2018 2:06 PM

THREE teenagers reported missing by police have been found.

Tyson Giles (13), Alex Cupitt (13) and Georgina Hills (14) were reported missing to police on Friday, February 16.

Richmond Local Area Command said photos of the teenagers posted on its Facebook page helped with the inquiries, and commended the public for their assistance in the matter.

It was believed the three are travelling together in the Byron Bay or Lismore areas and were refusing to contact family or carers.

Grafton Daily Examiner
UPDATE: Water police continue search for missing yachtsman

UPDATE: Water police continue search for missing yachtsman

News Special device put in water to help Westpac Helicpter locate missing yachtsman off the Clarence Coast.

Morals plague decision on brothel

Morals plague decision on brothel

News Townsend brothel given the go-ahead

Pollie nicknames: the good, the bad and the hilarious

Pollie nicknames: the good, the bad and the hilarious

Politics Barnaby Joyce's new nickname inherits a proud Aussie tradition.

Local Partners