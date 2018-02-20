Missing North Coast teenagers found

Police are searching for information to find three missing children who are believed to be travelling on the North Coast.

THREE teenagers reported missing by police have been found.

Tyson Giles (13), Alex Cupitt (13) and Georgina Hills (14) were reported missing to police on Friday, February 16.

Richmond Local Area Command said photos of the teenagers posted on its Facebook page helped with the inquiries, and commended the public for their assistance in the matter.

It was believed the three are travelling together in the Byron Bay or Lismore areas and were refusing to contact family or carers.