Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Critical Alert

Have you seen her? Missing woman vanished in white van

It is believed Cherie Coutts is travelling in a white van. Picture: Supplied
It is believed Cherie Coutts is travelling in a white van. Picture: Supplied
by Tom Snowdon

POLICE are appealing for help to locate a woman who has been missing for two days after she was last seen with a man leaving a property in a white van..

Cherie Coutts, 38, left with the man in a VW Sprinter van, which had no number plates attached, from a Charles Crt property in Alexandra Hills, west of Brisbane, about 3.30pm on Friday December 8.

The man, who is previously from West Albury in NSW, is known to Ms Coutts. Police want to speak with Ms Coutts to ensure she is safe.

Missing woman Cherie Coutts. Picture: Supplied
Missing woman Cherie Coutts. Picture: Supplied

It is possible the van is travelling interstate.

Concerns are held for Ms Coutts because family have been unable to contact her since she was last seen on Friday afternoon. She is not answering her mobile phone.

Ms Coutts is described as Caucasian, about 165cms tall with a slim build, blue eyes and light brown hair.

The man, 49, is described as Caucasian, 170cms tall with blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Ms Coutts or has any information in relation to her whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Topics:  logan missing persons queensland

Yamba nipper flies the flag on Far North Coast

Yamba nipper flies the flag on Far North Coast

Commitment makes Paris a perfect 10 in the eyes of the judges.

Clarence Valley petrol

PHOTO OF THE DAY: This is the storm that peppered the Grafton region with large hailstones on Saturday afternoon.

Fuel up at the cheapest place in the Clarence Valley

premium_icon Ice epidemic: 'A generation of Queenslanders could be lost'

An ice-addicted patient is treated in a Queensland hospital

It follows a four-month investigation by The Courier-Mail

Women of Art to open in Yamba

Picking up the Lilian Chauvel artwork from Tenterfield Museum is President Daphne Struck (left) and Yamba Museum president Marea Buist.

Exhibition opens at Museum Saturday

Local Partners