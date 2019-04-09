Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Toowoomba.
Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Toowoomba. Contributed
Breaking

MISSING PERSON: Police search for 15-year-old Toowoomba boy

9th Apr 2019 2:29 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Toowoomba.

The teenage boy was last seen around 5pm on Sunday, April 7 on Redwood Street.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.

The teenage boy is described as about 165cm tall with a slim build and brown hair.

Police have received reports that the teenage boy may be in the Brisbane or Ipswich areas using the rail network.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000.

missing person toowoomba missing person toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    2018/19 Premier League Team of Season

    premium_icon 2018/19 Premier League Team of Season

    Cricket DEX editor and cricket tragic Bill North analyses the standout performers from 2018/19 GDSC Premier League season.

    'Vehicles' spotted on beach flare up contentious issue

    premium_icon 'Vehicles' spotted on beach flare up contentious issue

    News Should these 'vehicles' be banned from Brooms Head beach?

    Concern as another government agency closes in the Valley

    premium_icon Concern as another government agency closes in the Valley

    Politics Post-it note is all that remains of service in town

    TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on horizon

    premium_icon TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on horizon

    News Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week