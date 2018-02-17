MISSING: Police appeal for help to locate three teens

Police are searching for information to find three missing children who are believed to be travelling on the North Coast.

Police are searching for information to find three missing children who are believed to be travelling on the North Coast. Waters, Emily

POLICE have made an appeal through their Facebook page for public assistance to help locate three teenagers who may possibly be in the Byron Bay or Lismore areas.

The two boys and a girl, Tyson Giles (13), Alex Cupitt (13) and Georgina Hills (14), are from Alstonville, Lismore and Kyogle.

Georgina was last seen attending school in Lismore on Monday February 5 and was reported missing to police the following day.

Tyson and Alex were last seen attending school in Lismore on Friday February 2.

They were reported missing to police on Friday February 16

It is now believed the three are travelling together in the Byron Bay or Lismore areas and are refusing to contact family or carers.

Police have concerns for their welfare and would like to speak with the three children to ensure their well-being.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Lismore police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information can be given in confidence.

