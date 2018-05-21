MISSING: Qld Police search for man leads to Clarence

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 27-year-old man reported missing from the Gold Coast on May 15. after his bike was spotted in the Clarence Valley yesterday.

Cameron Smorenburg was last seen at an address in Varsity Lakes on May 11.

Police and his family hold concerns for Cameron as he has not been in contact since, and his behaviour is out of character.

He is described as 181cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and green eyes.

He may have been travelling on a KTM Duke 500 motorcycle bearing New South Wales registration CDM37 (pictured), which was located on Sunday at the Iluka Bowling Club.

Bike police believe missing man Cameron Smorenburg has been travelling on.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have information in relation to his whereabouts or who may have seen the motorcylce to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000