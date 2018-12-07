Menu
MISSING: Raceview family concerned about teenage boy

Rae Wilson
by
7th Dec 2018 4:30 AM

A TEENAGE boy who refused to return to his family home last month remains missing. 

Police are appealing for public assistance to help the 16-year-old Raceview boy.

The boy was last seen by family about 8pm on November 29 at Orion Lagoon, Springfield where he refused to return home and has not been in contact since.

Family and police hold concerns for his safety and well being as this is out of character.

The boy is known to frequent the Raceview, Sprinfield and Southbank areas.

He is described a Pacific Islander, about 170cm tall with a proportionate build and short black hair.

The boy, or anyone who has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to phone police.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

editors picks missing teen raceview
News Corp Australia

