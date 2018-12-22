Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEENAGE GIRL MISSING: Jessica Webster, aged 15, was last seen at a bus stop on the Tweed Coast Road, Pottsville, about 10 am yesterday.
TEENAGE GIRL MISSING: Jessica Webster, aged 15, was last seen at a bus stop on the Tweed Coast Road, Pottsville, about 10 am yesterday. NSW Police Force
News

MISSING: Have you seen Jessica?

Amber Gibson
by
22nd Dec 2018 10:56 AM

JESSICA WEBSTER, aged 15, was last seen at a bus stop on the Tweed Coast Road, Pottsville, about 10am yesterday after boarding a bus to Tweed Heads.

When she failed to return home, Jessica's family notified officers from Tweed-Byron Police District who have commenced inquiries to locate her.

Police and family hold concerns for Jessica's welfare due to her age and medical condition.

Jessica is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, 170cm to 175cm tall, medium build, with brown long hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded jumper, black Nike sneakers, and carrying a denim backpack.

Police have been told Jessica may be travelling to the Lismore area.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Jessica and urge anyone who has information about Jessica to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks far north coast missing girl police appeal
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MUST READ: Best and worst times to travel these holidays

    premium_icon MUST READ: Best and worst times to travel these holidays

    News ROADS and Maritime Services have released new data pinpointing when the traffic will be at its worst this holiday season along the Pacific Highway.

    Grafton Bridge comes together, one giant bit at a time

    premium_icon Grafton Bridge comes together, one giant bit at a time

    News Find out how the sections of the Grafton bridge will come together

    Spikes used in pursuit of driver allegedly consuming nangs

    premium_icon Spikes used in pursuit of driver allegedly consuming nangs

    Crime Public come to the aid of police during chase

    Storms flash across valley, but will there be more?

    Storms flash across valley, but will there be more?

    Weather Take a look at yesterdays storm from readers vision

    Local Partners