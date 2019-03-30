Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The bodies of two Japanese nationals aged 16 were found at Lake McKenzie this morning.
The bodies of two Japanese nationals aged 16 were found at Lake McKenzie this morning. Contributed
Breaking

Missing teens found dead at Fraser Island lake

Amber Hooker
by
30th Mar 2019 11:18 AM | Updated: 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.45AM: TWO boys, both aged 16, have drowned on Fraser Island overnight.

The pair of Japanese nationals were reported missing from a tour group near Lake McKenzie just after 5pm yesterday.

Their bodies were located in the water at around 8.20am following a search and rescue operation which involved local officers, water police and helicopters to assist the search.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had responded to an "incident" and remained on scene as of 10.40am.

Lake McKenzie is a popular tourist spot, known for its white sand beaches.

INITIAL REPORT: TWO bodies of two teenage boys have been found at Lake McKenzie, Fraser Island this morning.

Paramedics said the pair were reported missing yesterday.

They are believed to be tourists.

No further details are available at this time.

bodies editors picks fraser island missing person queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    VALLEY VOICES: New online show tackles the big issues

    premium_icon VALLEY VOICES: New online show tackles the big issues

    Community We take your questions and put them to the Clarence Valley's most influential people for answers

    'If I thought I would get away with it I would kill you'

    premium_icon 'If I thought I would get away with it I would kill you'

    Crime Former Lawrence man appears in Grafton Local Court

    Council orders in bulldozers on private motocross track

    premium_icon Council orders in bulldozers on private motocross track

    Council News Council orders destruction of private motocross track.

    Careful what you wish for with de-amalgamation - GM

    premium_icon Careful what you wish for with de-amalgamation - GM

    News GM sounds warning to critics of amalgamation