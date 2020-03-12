Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The wedding ring found at Litchfield National Park.
The wedding ring found at Litchfield National Park.
Offbeat

Missing wedding ring found at national park

11th Mar 2020 7:20 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2020 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you been to Litchfield National Park, had a wonderful time in the water only to discover on the drive home that you lost your wedding ring?

Well, there's a chance NT Parks and Wildlife have found it.

A men's wedding ring was discovered in the water between Buley Rockhole and Florence Falls a couple of weeks ago. It's got an engraving on the inside.

Now, the NT Parks and Wildlife team is looking for its owner.

If you're missing a silver, man's wedding ring, get in touch with NT Parks and Wildlife through their Facebook page and let them know what the engraving is and they'll let you know if it's yours.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks litchfield national park lost and found lost jewellery national parks nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New business rolling into town

        premium_icon New business rolling into town

        News ‘There’s lot of workplaces that only have 15 minute breaks and they’re out of town. So they don’t have time to go get their coffee’

        State Government must act to counteract coronavirus fallout

        premium_icon State Government must act to counteract coronavirus fallout

        Politics Business calls on government to act to stop economic downturn

        Lawrence museum gets a lift from grant

        premium_icon Lawrence museum gets a lift from grant

        News Cultural grant allows newly built display shed to take shape

        Owen chipping away at top timber titles

        premium_icon Owen chipping away at top timber titles

        Sport Grafton timber athlete builds up his endurance