Missing woman and husband had ‘money problems’

Sydney woman Madeline Bigatton has been missing since March. Her car was found at Cape Solander, a cliff side lookout 20km away at Kurnell overlooking Botany Bay.

MISSING woman Madeline Bigatton is the wife of Bitcoin entrepreneur and investment adviser John Louis Bigatton.

The 48-year-old who vanished from the couple's luxury southern Sydney home three months ago has two teenage daughters with Mr Bigatton.

John Bigatton is a director of a controversial bitcoin investment company BitConnect.

His online business profiles say he was also previously chief operations officer of Wealth Synergy, as well as a number of mind, body and sports related businesses no longer registered with ASIC.

Despite this, a neighbour told news.com.au the couple was short of money.

One neighbour told news.com.au that when she approached the Madeline about donating to charity she was told by mum of two: "We don't have a cent to spare".

The woman had been collecting for the National Heart Foundation when she knocked on the door of the Bigatton's large house on Erang Street, Carss Park.

Ms Bigatton, who along with her husband is believed to be a health professional turned investment adviser, bought their Sydney property in 2006.

The couple knocked down an old brick house on the land and built a two-storey multiple winged home.

But at some point the Bigattons ran out of money and could not complete the rebuild.

When the neighbour, who news.com.au agreed not to name, knocked on the door, Ms Bigatton opened up what look like a large, expensive foyer.

"When I told her I was collecting for the Heart Foundation, she said 'We don't have a cent to spare'.

"

"We have our own problems and we have business problems. We have business debt," the neighbour claimed Ms Bigatton told her.

"For the owners of such a big beautiful house, it's unusual they couldn't give a dollar.

"Inside looked stunning, but the outside was unfinished."

Ms Bigatton, who worked in health and fitness, was seen shortly before her disappearance near Kogarah Bay and was often seen "on her morning walk or walking her puppy".

Ms Bigatton was "really into fitness", neighbours said.

She was last seen leaving the family home at about 11.30pm on Sunday, March 25.

When she failed to return home that night, St George police located her car, a black 2017 Kia Sorento, at Cape Solander, a cliff side lookout 20km away at Kurnell overlooking Botany Bay.

Ms Bigatton was last seen wearing a khaki green singlet, three-quarter pants, and was carrying a black and white bag.

Police launched an extensive land, air and marine search, but failed to locate Ms Bigatton.

On Tuesday, police released a photograph of Ms Bigatton and a plea to help locate her.

"Police and her family hold serious concerns for her welfare and are appealing for the community's assistance," a NSW Police statement read.

In May family and friends held a memorial ceremony for Ms Bigatton at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Kinsgrove, with mourners asked to dress in bright colours.

Her cousin Scott Anthony has written online of the family's heartbreak and frustration.

"It's a very sad day in our family my cousin has been missing for over 4 weeks now - no one knows nothing … so frustrating when u love someone and no one can find them," he posted on Facebook.

"Police fear the worst, I fear sadness - we are not safe or free in this world."

Sonya McDougall, another family member, asked friends to share the missing woman's picture.

"Tonight I light my candle for this Gorgeous Woman Madeline … Who I pray will return safely …

"Madeline's car was found at Kurnell along with her personal belongings … Madeline is family so if anybody has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts please contact me or your local Police …"

Police are now seeking two men of subcontinental appearance who found the keys to Ms Bigatton's car a week after she vanished.

St George Detectives are appealing for the two men who located the keys, and anyone in the vicinity of Cape Solander at Kurnell who may have sighted her or her vehicle, to contact St George Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

