Missing person Fran Langfield was last seen on Saturday May 5 after leaving her home at Wilsons Creek.
Crime

Missing woman has not been seen for two months

9th Jul 2018 10:48 AM

A WILSONS Creek woman was last seen two months ago and police have concerns for her welfare.

The missing person Fran Langfield was last seen on Saturday May 5 after leaving her home at Wilsons Creek.

On Friday June 1, police suspect she may have been in the Taree area and believed to be driving a white Holden Commodore - BR42GY (NSW rego).

Police have concerns for her welfare.

If you have any information could you please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

    Local Partners