Missing woman has not been seen for two months
A WILSONS Creek woman was last seen two months ago and police have concerns for her welfare.
The missing person Fran Langfield was last seen on Saturday May 5 after leaving her home at Wilsons Creek.
On Friday June 1, police suspect she may have been in the Taree area and believed to be driving a white Holden Commodore - BR42GY (NSW rego).
Police have concerns for her welfare.
If you have any information could you please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.