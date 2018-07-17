Menu
Patricia Jung, 65, was last seen along Fernleigh Rd.
News

MISSING: Woman last seen getting out of car

17th Jul 2018 10:29 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman reported missing from the Northern Rivers.

Patricia Jung, 65, was reported missing after she was last seen exiting a car on Fernleigh Road, near Troughtons Lane, at Fernleigh, about 11am yesterday.

Despite a search of the area, she has not been located.

Mrs Jung has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of a slim build, with blonde/grey hair tied in a ponytail, and with blue-green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved bright red shirt, track pants, zip-up short boots, and a green shoulder-length bag.

Anyone who sees Mrs Jung or has any information on her whereabouts are urged to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

