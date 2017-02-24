Missing woman was travelling to Clarence Valley

MISSING: Queensland woman Joan Davey was last seen driving a blue Toyota Rav4 similar to the one pictured.

A HIKER who told family and friends she was travelling to the Boyd River, near Nymboida, has been missing for two weeks.

Police believe Queensland woman Joan Davey may be in a New South Wales national park area and are now seeking public assistance to help locate her.

Ms Davey was last seen at a residence on Pinches Ct at Bray Park around 6am on February 10, and has not been heard from since.

Prior to her disappearance, she advised family and friends that she was travelling to Boyd River, near Grafton, New South Wales, however police have not been able to confirm she arrived at this destination.

Ms Davey was last seen driving a blue 2012 Toyota Rav4 with Queensland registration 373SWQ, and wearing outdoor clothing suitable for camping or hiking activities.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 160cm tall with a heavy build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen her is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.