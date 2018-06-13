Missing woman’s housemate charged with murder

A MALE housemate has been charged with murder as police continue to investigate the disappearance of a woman from Campsie.

Qi Yu, 28, last made contact with family in China about 7.15pm on Friday.

She has not been heard from since and officers from Campsie Police Area Command assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad launched an investigation.

Yesterday, the mother of the woman burst into tears as she arrived at a townhouse which became a crime scene. It was where Ms Yu was last seen.

It is believed she arrived over the weekend to join a strike force of local and homicide detectives searching for her daughter.

Vincent Chen, who lives two doors from Ms Yu in a Campsie complex, told The Daily Telegraph yesterday he heard the distraught mother arrive with police on Sunday morning.

"She cried and cried … she didn't sleep for three days already," Mr Chen said.

"If something happen to someone's family like that, it's terrible.

"She was a very honest and quiet girl, a very nice girl."

Police found Ms Yu's 2016 model Toyota Corolla on Lindsay St, Burwood on Saturday night.

Ms Yu's last known communication was a phone call with family in China on Friday night.

Following inquiries, a 19-year-old man was taken to Campsie Police Station after his release from hospital yesterday. He was charged with murder and was refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court today.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.