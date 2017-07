SES crews searched bushland in Yamba for a missing man, whose body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after locating the body of a man who went missing in Northern NSW on Monday

The 89-year-old man was last seen leaving an aged-care service on Freeburn Street, Yamba, Monday morning.

His body was located in swamp area in the nearby vicinity Tuesday afternoon. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Police would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.