24°
News

Mission well accomplished for bodyguard

Jarrard Potter
| 6th May 2017 10:00 AM
HIGH RISK: The Australian Deputy Commander Joint Task Force 633, Sgt Brad Wilson and Commander JTF633 in front of the HQ building in Dubai.
HIGH RISK: The Australian Deputy Commander Joint Task Force 633, Sgt Brad Wilson and Commander JTF633 in front of the HQ building in Dubai. CPL Sebastian Beurich

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN it comes to high pressure jobs, there's not too many roles that would match being personally responsible for the safety and security for some of Australia's top military brass while travelling through some of the most dangerous war zones of Iraq and Afghanistan.

However this was the job tasked to Sergeant Brad Wilson, who has returned home to Grafton after a six-and-a-half months deployment to the United Arab Emirates after serving as the personal bodyguard to the Commander of Joint Task Force 633 Major General John Frewen.

During his time overseas, Sergeant Wilson was the Major General's shadow, travelling everywhere with the commander while he visited defence force personnel in Iraq and Afghanistan, making sure every aspect of security was covered.

"There was definitely a lot of pressure, but in terms of the role it was just constantly being focused on what was around us and considering all possibilities if an incident was to occur, and if it did what actions we would take next," Sgt Wilson said.

"We were based in Dubai where the rest of the headquarters of the Joint Task Force 633, which is were all the Australian Defence Force personnel work under in the Middle East, and I pretty much travelled everywhere the Major General went in Iraq and Afghanistan."

 

Commander Joint Task Force 633, Major General John Frewen, AM (second from right) arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan during a visit to meet with the troops. Sergeant Brad Wilson is second on the left.
Commander Joint Task Force 633, Major General John Frewen, AM (second from right) arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan during a visit to meet with the troops. Sergeant Brad Wilson is second on the left. SGT Ricky Fuller

With the Major General regularly travelling to combat zones to talk to commanders in Iraq and Afghanistan and visit Australian troops, Sgt Wilson was charged with the security planning of the trips.

"We had soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, so I was liasing with those commanders so all security aspects were considered and all administrative things were organised," he said.

"If there was any additional protection that was required I had to organise, and essentially I was arranging his program and itinerary for his visits. They were broken down into hours of the day for the whole duration of the trip, and with all the troops serving in different locations from Afghanistan to Iraq it was difficult making sure all the security aspects were looked after when we arrived.

"I was pretty much always where (the Major General) was, when he was conducting visits or watching training exercises or even talking to Afghani or Iraqi commanders, we would visit their buildings to meet with them, so I was always there watching for anything."

Born and raised in Grafton, Sgt Wilson joined the Australian Army in 2001, and spent his first three years in the cavalry division as an armoured vehicle driver and crewman.

In 2004, Sgt Wilson transferred to the Military Police, and completed his close personal protection course in 2006.

Sgt Wilson said he was deployed in a similar role in 2008 as part of a bodyguard team with six other soldiers, protecting the Australian ambassador to Iraq in Baghdad.

"It's not a well known or displayed position, but it's rewarding," Sgt Wilson said.

"You know it's a successful job when we return. We would travel to Iraq or Afghanistan once a fortnight for one to five days, depending on what the Major General would need to do, and each time we returned from that trip it was a success. When we went and came home in one piece, we knew we had done a good job.

"It's personally rewarding, and not too many people understand or realise that that's what I was there to do. It was very behind the scenes, I could have been another face in the crowd when he was talking to people. It's a cliche to say I was undercover, but that's basically what I was."

Sgt Wilson has now returned back to his unit in Darwin, where he will spend the rest of the year before looking to another posting in Brisbane next year.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  afghanistan australian army brad wilson dubai iraq joint task force 633 middle east military police united arab emirates

Showgirls get behind Grafton

Showgirls get behind Grafton

Showgirl hopefuls prepare for the big announcement at the Grafton Show

Saffin sentenced to 14 years in jail over Lismore sex attack

Edward 'Ned' Saffin leaves Lismore Court House ahead of sentencing for his involvement in an armed robbery. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Former MP's son eligible for parole in 2025

Local woodfired pizza a hit at the Grafton Show

Paula and Phillip Louloudias own the Farm to Plate, which is a new woodfire pizza business.

Ramornie couple bring their pizza to the Grafton Show

Mission well accomplished for bodyguard

HIGH RISK: The Australian Deputy Commander Joint Task Force 633, Sgt Brad Wilson and Commander JTF633 in front of the HQ building in Dubai.

Former Grafton local protecting Australia's top brass in Middle East

Local Partners

Showgirls get behind Grafton

Showgirl hopefuls prepare for the big announcement at the Grafton Show

Local woodfired pizza a hit at the Grafton Show

Paula and Phillip Louloudias own the Farm to Plate, which is a new woodfire pizza business.

Ramornie couple bring their pizza to the Grafton Show

9 things to do this week

The fireworks go off as the action of sideshow alley continues at the Grafton ShowPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Check out what's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Archibald Prize heading to Grafton Regional Gallery

Archibald Prize 2016 winner "Barry" by Louise Hearman. The winner and finalists from the 2017 competition will arrive at the Grafton Regional Gallery in early 2018.

EXCLUSIVE: Rockstar of art exhibitions coming to Clarence

Wedding chaos makes it to the stage

There Goes the Bride at the Pelican Playhouse.

There Goes The Bride is chaotic, but everything about it works.

Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

A NASHVILLE music superstar is one of seven local successes who will be immortalised on the Maryborough Walk of Achievers on Sunday.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season six episode eight of Game of Thrones.

Get ready for even more Westeros drama

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 $749,000

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

A very appealing home in a very appealing Village

31 Clarence Street, Ashby 2463

House 3 2 1 $350,000

This delightful home, built from Australian hardwood, is surrounded by established gardens and located in one of the Clarence Valley’s most appealing villages...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 $450,000

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Unit

15b Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $335,000

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

Unlimited Potential

30 - 34 Skinner Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 AUCTION

Already an established hive of activity and return clientele this commercial building offers two shop fronts (leased as a restaurant and clothes shop) plus two...

Instant Income

27 - 29 Skinner Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 1 AUCTION

Located in the busy hub of central South Grafton you will find this large building, packed with charm and long term tenants! There is prime street frontage for the...

Investors dream property available in Maclean central.

2/13 Rannoch Avenue, Maclean 2463

Town House 3 2 1 $350,000

Rannoch Avenue is a very important location for many residents in Maclean. Not only does it provide one of the best locations to reside, it is also where many of...

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

7,289m2 Dovedale Residential Site

32 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000 Plus...

Perfect for the developer or to build your dream home. A seven (7) lot subdivision (STCA) has been recommended by the surveyors with lot sizes of, 1- 713m2, 2...

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Market confidence sky high in Grafton

44 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill sold at the Elders April/May Auction Night on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017.

Auction results indicate property market continues to rise

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!