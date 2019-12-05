Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Mistake keeps Fifita’s dad behind bars

5th Dec 2019 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The father of Brisbane Broncos star David Fifita has walked free from court after an administrative error that kept him in jail for an extra fortnight.

Siaosi Teisina Fifita, 41, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 21 to 11 charges including common assault.

By then he'd already been in custody for 83 days, with magistrate Jacqui Payne sentencing him to time already served.

On Thursday she told the court she intended him to be released that day, but he wasn't due to an error relating to a parole matter from a previous offence.

She corrected the error on Thursday, allowing Fifita to walk free.

"It was clearly my intention to release him on that day (November 21)," Ms Payne told the court this morning.

More Stories

Show More
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Underground peat fires potential ticking time bombs

        premium_icon Underground peat fires potential ticking time bombs

        News PEAT fires igniting in areas 'not adapted to fire' are on the rise with worsening drought conditions and the growing scale of bushfires.

        Closing date revealed for old Grafton jail

        premium_icon Closing date revealed for old Grafton jail

        News The closing date has been released, staff uncertain of future

        POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #18-15

        premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #18-15

        News The list continues as we get closer to the top 10. Who will make it in today’s...

        Inmate’s injuries ‘not survivable’, murder trial told

        premium_icon Inmate’s injuries ‘not survivable’, murder trial told

        News The brain injuries of a Grafton jail inmate made his condition ‘not survivable’ a...