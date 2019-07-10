Mister Spinks beats the odds to edge out Vacante

TOOWOOMBA gelding Mister Spinks might have been double figure odds but the Kevin Kemp-trained swooped to win today's $30,000 Herb Blanchard Haulage CG&E Class 2 Handicap at Grafton.

The son of Falvelon also overcame a good bump from Western Alliance halfway down the Grafton straight to continue on for a good win at $16 odds.

Coffs Harbour gelding, vacate, prepared by Brett Dodson then emerged from the ruck to issue a late challenge but Mister Spinks hung on though for a long neck win and a third career win at his 17th start for Kevin Kemp.

"He's a really nice horse,” Kevin Kemp said.

"Lovely to win for good owners too. They put a lot of time and money into the game.

"It's great to have a winner here.”

Kevin Kemp said he had not been to many Grafton Carnivals in the past.

"We didn't have the quality,” he admitted.

One of the owners is Armidale breeder Allan Chappell.

"It was a nice win, especially when we didn't expect it,” Allan Chappell said.

Vacate, prepared by Brett Dodson at Coffs Harbour, ran on strongly for a good second with Western Alliance third and Chaos Ball fourth.