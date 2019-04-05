Mistress questioned over pregnant nurse’s death in India

Friends and work colleagues laying flowers at Surfers Paradise Beach for Gold Coast nurse Ravneet Kaur. Picture: Jerad Williams

Friends and work colleagues laying flowers at Surfers Paradise Beach for Gold Coast nurse Ravneet Kaur. Picture: Jerad Williams

THE alleged mistress of a Gold Coast man whose pregnant wife was kidnapped and murdered in India last month has been taken in for questioning by Australian Federal Police.

The body of Gold Coast aged care nurse Ravneet Kaur, 29, was found in a canal in the Punjab region on March 25.

Gold Coast nurse Ravneet Kaur was found dead in India.

She had gone missing 11 days earlier after travelling to India with her four-year-old daughter to visit relatives.--

Indian police allege Ms Kaur, who was four months pregnant, had travelled to her parents' village when on March 14, she stepped outside to take a video call from her husband, Jaspeet Singh, back home on the Gold Coast.

She was allegedly snatched off the streets in broad daylight and was never seen alive again.

Indian police say they have charged both Mr Singh and his alleged lover, Kiranjeet Kaur, over an alleged conspiracy to murder plot and plan to launch extradition proceedings.

Mr Singh was questioned by AFP officers at Surfers Paradise station.

This morning, Kiranjeet Kaur was taken into Surfers police station by her lawyers to be interviewed by federal agents.

Her barrister, Chris Rosser, declined to comment.