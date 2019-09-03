Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motoring

Mitsubishi Pajeros in national recall

3rd Sep 2019 7:09 AM

More than 6000 Mitsubishi Pajeros have been recalled over a steering fault that could cause accidents or injury on the road.

"Due to inadequate welding strength, the front right side suspension lower control arm may fail at one of the weld joints", which could cause the vehicle's steering and stability to fail, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Tuesday.

The recall, announced late last month, affects 6384 Mitsubishi Pajero NX four-wheel drives between 2017 and 2018, with owners contacted to arrange to have their vehicle repaired, free of charge

More Stories

cars mitsubishi pajero recall

Top Stories

    'I went blind, deaf and died'

    premium_icon 'I went blind, deaf and died'

    News A GRAFTON man is searching for life-saving stranger after he had a cardiac arrest.

    'Something you buy for $20 can put you in jail'

    premium_icon 'Something you buy for $20 can put you in jail'

    Crime Top cop issues warning after recent arrest

    Probe launched into police unit's activity in Grafton

    premium_icon Probe launched into police unit's activity in Grafton

    Crime Police conduct body looking into local solicitor's claims.

    SILVER LINING: Saunders' eights qualify for 2020 Olympics

    premium_icon SILVER LINING: Saunders' eights qualify for 2020 Olympics

    Water Sports The Australian team went above and beyond to seal second place.