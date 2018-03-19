MIXED SIGNALS: Critic takes aim at Telstra

TWISTING words and a lack of transparency is how Nymboida resident Brenden Stockdale has described his dealings with Telstra over the installation of a telecommunications tower, under the Federal Blackspot program, less than 10 metres from his property line.

Mr Stockdale has spent the last six weeks fighting the location of a new tower designed to give Nymboida residents access to 4G coverage.

Mr Stockdale believes Telstra has breached the Telecommunications Act and has not been transparent enough with the Nymboida community.

"They can do whatever they want, as long as they follow the guidelines,” he said.

According to Mr Stockdale, Telstra changed the wording of its submission to Clarence Valley Council of a consultation plan which led people to believe the facility would be low-impact.

The consultation plan reads: "A statement as to the 'low impact' classification of the proposal and reasons for that classification or alternative planning classification.”

Mr Stockdale said this would appear to most readers to mean the facility was a low-impact one, however, as per the Telecommunications Determination 1997, it is not low-impact.

Because of this, Mr Stockdale has lodged a complaint with the Australian Communications and Media Authority. He said this was because Telstra had not been forthcoming and transparent.

In January, the Victorian State Government opted out of the Blackspot program after saying there was a failure to properly consult over site choice and also a lack of transparency.

Mr Stockdale has had problems trying to get his concerns heard, and it was only late this week that he discovered the project had been fast-tracked to start on March 24, instead of mid-year as the community was told only weeks ago.

On March 8, Mr Stockdale spoke to a Telstra employee about the zoning issues with the Nymboida village which allow Telstra to build the tower so close to homes that would usually be zoned for 40ha lots. But the zoning is actually RU%, which does allow for the tower to be built.

In Telstra's response to Mr Stockdale's submission, they said: "Whilst rural zoning of the land allows for the proposal to be classified as a complying development, telecommunications structures such as monopoles are permitted with local council consent in specific situations in village and residential zones.”

But by Thursday, the decision had been made to move the project forward to this week.

Mr Stockdale says he feels like he is being bullied, and the project is being rushed to stop him from going further.

"I knew the whole process from day one would be a sham,” he said.

"I knew the submission process was a sham. I know what goes on in the background.

"I always knew whatever I wrote wasn't going to get me anywhere, but moving the date forward is bullying.

"They knew I was still exploring avenues, so I consider that plain bullying.

"They are trying to railroad this project through so they don't get any more hassles from me.”

Mr Stockdale believes the project was bought forward because he had approached Member for Page Kevin Hogan and is planning to approach the Blackspot program. Mr Stockdale has been in contact with the Minister for Rural Communication Bridget McKenzie's office about the issue.

While he says he doesn't blame Telstra as they are not responsible for the zoning anomaly, he does believe they should have to go through Clarence Valley Council to seek approval for the site.

"If our zoning was correct, they'd have to get council approval, that's the whole point,” he said. "Essentially, they are acknowledging what I'm saying, but they're continuing anyway.”