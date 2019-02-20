Menu
Customers won't be thrilled to learn the ETA for services to be restored
News

Mobile not working so well this morning? Here's why

Jenna Thompson
by
20th Feb 2019 9:52 AM

RESIDENTS across parts of the Lower Clarence are experiencing intermittent mobile coverage this morning.

Telstra has reported Maclean, Harwood, Gulmarrad and multiple surrounding areas are experiencing the disruption for both 3G and 4G mobile voice and data services.

It is not yet known what has caused the interruption.

Customers won't be thrilled to learn that, according to the Telstra website, services should be restored by Monday, February 25.

Telstra crews are investigating the problem and will provide an update on the situation shortly.

Have you been affected by the outage? Give us a call on 66430588 or email newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au

Grafton Daily Examiner

